Overnight, a vehicle wreaked havoc on the entry lawn to The Reef Estate at Two Rocks.

In what has been described as the worst vandalism to this lawn, thousands of dollars of damage will need to be spent to repair the damage.

In a forty metre strip of Lawn, a vehicle has zig-zaged up and down the verge, digging up the lawn and in places digging up the sub-soils up to 150mm deep.

If anyone saw anything overnight, or has any information about this senseless vandalism, report it to the police on 131 444.

Equally, if you see a vehicle with excessive grass and soil in its wheel arches or body, let the police know – This person needs to be made responsible for the damage they have caused.

Surely, someone saw or heard this senseless antic overnight.