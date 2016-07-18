Nominate an outstanding WA senior

West Australians are encouraged to recognise exceptional seniors in their communities by nominating them for a WA Seniors Awards.

Nominations for the 2016 WA Seniors Awards are now open

Community organisations also encouraged to apply for Seniors Week grants

A partnership between the Federal Government and the Council on the Ageing, the WA Seniors Awards is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate older West Australians and the organisations which work to address the needs and interests of seniors.

“As WA’s seniors population continues to grow, their involvement in the wider community provides enormous benefits to the economic and social wellbeing of our State,” Seniors and Volunteering Minister Tony Simpson said.

“The WA Seniors Awards serves as a reminder of how vital our seniors are as visionaries, role models and champions of awareness and change in modern society.

“Nominations from the community are essential because it is the public who know the seniors who are out there doing great things.”

Last year, Brother Olly Pickett was named the 2015 Juniper WA Senior of the Year for his inspirational work as the driving force behind Wheelchair for Kids. The charity has now made and sent more than 30,000 wheelchairs to children in 80 countries.

Nominations are open for six categories in 2016 – Community Service Award, Arts and Culture Award, Group or Organisation Award, Business Award, Age Friendly Community Award and the Deborah Kirwan Media Award. The 2016 Juniper WA Senior of the Year is chosen from among the winners of the Community Service Award and the Arts and Culture Award.

The Minister has also encouraged community groups and organisations to apply for funding from the WA Seniors Week Community Grants Program to host events and activities during WA Seniors Week from November 6-13, 2016.