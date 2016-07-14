Losses slows run to Finals

Denis Heaney

Four losses in last five games have severely dented the Red Hawks efforts to win a place in the 2016 final round.

Two of these losses were by margins of a goal or less and in both of these games inaccurate kicking at goal proved very costly particularly as in both instances the Red Hawks had more scoring shots than the ultimate victors.

While it is still mathematically possible for the Hawks to get to the finals the task is now a big one as three of the remaining five games are against teams in the current top four.

However strange things happen in football and if Hawks can show sufficient determination, skill and the will to win each and every contest it is possible to cause an upset and open the finals door again, starting this coming Saturday with a win against top side East Fremantle.

Round 13 saw the Hawks at home to third placed Secret Harbour and in what can at best be described as shocking football conditions with wind blowing and rain falling virtually non stop the third placed visitors proved too strong for the home side and ran out comfortable winners with a final scoreline of 8.12.60 to 4.8.32.Goalscorers were McDonnell, Parker, Martin and O’Driscoll each with one .

The round 12 clash against Bayswater which the Hawks lost by 4 points thereby enabling Bayswater to replace the Hawks in fifth spot was a closely fought contest and unfortunately the Hawks went down despite having more scoring shots than their opponents. Scores were Bayswater 15.7.97 Yanchep 14.9.93.

Football being the sport that it is will see the Red Hawks approach the forthcoming important clash with top side East Fremantle with a revitalised attitude and hopefully pull off a major upset and keep their finals hopes alive and running.