Heritage list revised

Earlier this year the City of Wanneroo council deferred their decision to delist 37 different sites across the municipality including eight heritage features in Two Rocks and Yanchep.

The original report was referred back to administration for review. A revised ‘Local Heritage List’ report will be presented for council approval.

Only one local site is recommended for delisting in the revised report – former Sun City Sales office (The Prickle).

Each of the heritage items is rated from Category 1 (exceptional significance) to Category 4 (little significance).

The King Neptune sculpture is ranked category 2 along with the Phil Renkin Centre (Bini Shell). The derelict, hopefully soon to be restored, Lindsay Homestead is the only Category 1 ranked listing in the outer northern suburbs.

Category 4 listings means ‘photographically record prior to major development or demolition’ – Included in this category is the Atlantis Marine Park site, Two Rocks shops, Two Rocks Tavern, Waugal monolith, Club Capricorn Resort and Vaz’s store.