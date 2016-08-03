COMMUNITY DIARY

21 JULY to 22 AUGUST - Bush Babies

Honouring our Noongar Elders, this art exhibition celebrates 16 Noongar Elders from across the Wheatbelt through art. Open Monday to Saturday at the Wanneroo Library and Cultural Centre, 3 Rocca Rd, Wanneroo. This is a free community event.

29 JULY - 16 AUGUST - Born on Country

Art Exhibition at Wangaree Community Centre, Lancelin. More info at dadaa.org.au

FRIDAY 29 JULY - Sundowner

Peter Stevens, rainmaker and inventor will be the guest speaker at a Sundowner being held at West Coast Honey, Gingin Brook Rd, Gingin. 6.00pm start. Tickets 9575 7773.

FRIDAY 29 JULY - SCYC Porky Pie Party

Eat a few pies and tell a few lies at Sun City Yacht Club. Starts at 6.30pm. Phone 0414 951 532 or 0466 409 060 for bookings.

SUNDAY 31 JULY - SCYC AGM

Sun City Yacht Club AGM, 2.00pm at clubrooms.

SUNDAY 31 JULY - Yanchep Monthly Markets

Yanchep Sports & Social Club from 8.00am to 2.00pm. Over 35 different stalls.

FRIDAY 5 AUGUST - Coffee Morning

The Wanneroo Business Association will be holding a Coffee Morning at Full Flava Cafe at Yanchep Central Shopping Centre. Starting at 10.00am. Everyone is welcome to join the WBA for casual business networking in Yanchep.

FRIDAY 5 AUGUST - Night Markets

Night Market will be held at Tavern@The Rocks at the Two Rocks Shopping Centre from 6.00pm to 9.00pm. There will be live music and the first 50 guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival.

FRIDAY 5 AUGUST - Quiz Night

Quiz night at the Yanchep Sports & Social Club, starts at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Sunday 7 August - Men’s Shed Meeting

A Men’s Shed public meeting will be held at the Yanchep Sports & Social Club, starting at 11.00am. John Quigley is attending.

WED 10 AUGUST - AGM

SunCity Artists Assn. Inc. will hold their AGM, starting at 10.30am in the Gallery Workshop, Two Rocks Shopping Centre. For more details contact Helen on 9577 145 or Dot on 9561 1187.

WED 10 AUGUST - Rural Neighbourhood Watch

Meeting to be held at Sovereign Hill Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Guest speakers talking about ‘Drugs , Alcohol and Domestic Voilence’. Everyone welcome.

TUESDAY 16 AUGUST - Casino Bus Trip

The bus will leave the Phil Renkin Centre at 5.15pm and then pick-up passengers at The Yanchep Sports Club.

The cost is $15pp, which will include bus fare, a meal at the Noodle Bar or Carvery or Café, your membership card and a Keno ticket.

Your ‘Group Regular Riders Card’ can be stamped on this trip, or if you have four stamps on your card, you can hand it in and only pay the $5 bus fare.

The bus will leave the Crown Casino at 11pm. To book your seat, call Linda on 9561 5321 or Joan on 0424 421 946.